Our priority is securing lives — Gov Fubara

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has assured of the readiness of his administration to partner with security agencies in the state saying his priority is the protection of lives and properties of the citizens.

Fubara gave the assurances on Thursday while receiving the Assistant Inspector General of Police, (AIG) in charge of Zone Sixteen, comprising of Rivers and Bayelsa states, Ben Nebolisa Okolo and his entourage on a courtesy call in Government House Port Harcourt,

The governor noted that meaningful development could only be achieved in the state when there is adequate peace and security.

He assured that his administration would partner with the police and other…