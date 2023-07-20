Peter Mbah Certificate Saga: DSS indicts NYSC of cover-up, poor record-keeping

The Department of State Services (DSS) has debunked claims by the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) to the effect that the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election and incumbent governor of the state, Dr Peter Mbah, forged his NYSC discharge certificate.

The Nigeria secret police indicted the NYSC of shoddy and hasty investigation in concluding that Mbah’s NYSC discharge certificate was fake, saying that certificates in Mbah’s series were found to have been issued to corps members in Lagos, contrary to NYSC’s claim.

It frowned at the NYSC’s misplacement of Mbah’s original file and opened a temporary one for him,…