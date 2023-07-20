PHOTOS: ‘I can now rest’, Timi Dakolo says as wife bags masters degree from UK varsity

Famous Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo celebrates his wife, Busola as she bags a Masters in International Business from Loughborough University, UK.

The singer took to Instagram to express his joy as he post pictures from the event.

“Ladies and gentlemen, my first child has a master in international business.

“Congratulations love Busola Dakolo, like play like play you did it.

“I can now rest from hearing Timi “your children are not letting me read. I have deadline to meet. Why are you so calm when I am complaining about things. Zoe is throwing tantrums. Me and three kids, is not easy Timi. You did it.

“As an assistance student, congratulations to me too. We did…