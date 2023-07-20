Reps ask FG’s joint task force to combat bandits





The House of Representatives on Thursday urged Federal Government of Nigeria to direct the Joint Security Task Force stationed in Benue State to initiate a full coordinated security operation, with aerial surveillance and other necessary combat mission plans to flush out the bandits, to allow the farmers to return to their farmlands to continue to ensure adequate food production within a secured environment.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion on the need to address incessant Banditry attacks in Gwer West, Markurdi and Guma Local Government Areas of Benue State.

The motion was sponsored by Hon. Austine Asema Achado and Hon. Dickson Tarkighir. In his lead debate,…





Source: Nigerian Tribune