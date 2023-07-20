Reps to probe incidences of contaminated aviation fuel

As part of efforts aimed at averting fatal air crashes in the country, the House of Representatives on Thursday resolved to investigate incidences of aviation fuel contamination, associated safety risks and non-adherence to international standards and industry best practices in fuel supply and distribution in Nigerian Aviation oil industry.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion on a ‘Matter of Urgent Public Importance’, sponsored by Hon. Olawuyi Tunji (APC-Kwara), who solicited for the House intervention.

In his lead debate, Hon. Olawuyi expressed grave concern over increasing incidences of aviation fuel contamination, associated air travel risks and…