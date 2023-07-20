Southern youths back Tinubu on fuel subsidy removal

Southern Nigeria youths, under the aegis of the Southern Nigeria Youth Assembly, have expressed their support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s decision to remove fuel subsidy, stating that if well implemented, it will benefit the country’s economy.

Following their congress held yesterday, the youths urged the president to ensure that the benefits from the subsidy removal are well utilised.

In a communique issued through their National President, Engr. Njoku Moses Chuks expressed their alignment with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s policies but also appealed to him to include more southerners in his cabinet, including Nyesom Wike, Okezie Ikpeazu, Donald Duke, and Mrs Betta…