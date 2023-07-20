We will work with civil society to deliver on cleanup of Ogoniland — HYPREP boss

THE Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) Project Coordinator, Professor Nenibari Zabbey, has promised to work with civil society to improve the operations of the agency, particularly the clean up of Ogoniland.

He said this after interacting with some environmental non-governmental organisations recently.

At a roundtable on HYPREP organised by the Peoples Advancement Centre (PAC) in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoEN), Executive Director, Chima Williams, restated the resolve of civil society groups advancing the full implementation of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Assessment Report on…