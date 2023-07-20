With TSA in health sector, efficiency sacrificed for less corruption — MDCAN President

In this interview, President, Medical and Dental Consultants’ Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), and a psychiatrist, Dr Victor Makanjuola, speaks with Sade Oguntola on the implications of ‘laughing gas’ addiction, why Mmesoma Ejikeme needs therapy and how to revitalise the health sector, among other issues.

The NDLEA recently ordered a nationwide clampdown on illegal sale and use of ‘laughing gas’. What is it and what danger does it pose to health?

Nitrous oxide, commonly known as laughing gas, is a colourless, non-flammable gas and has a slightly sweet scent and taste. Taking the gas slows down the brain and the body’s responses, causing a feeling of euphoria,…