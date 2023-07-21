Akwa Ibom govt to partner Innoson Motors

Determined to ameliorate the plight of the people following the removal of fuel subsidy, Akwa Ibom State Government is set to partner with Innoson Motors, Nigeria’s first indigenous auto manufacturing company, to provide palliatives, especially in the area of transportation to the citizens.

This was disclosed yesterday when the Chairman, Chief Innocent Chukwuma, CON, in the company of the company’s top management, paid a courtesy call on the Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, at the Government House, Uyo.

Chief Chukwuma praised Governor Eno for his people-centric approach to governance, and his populist gestures and promised to partner with the State Government to ensure that…