ASUU, students kick as UNILAG increases fees by 400%

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Lagos (UNILAG) branch, Akoka, and the students of the university, have kicked against increment in school fees now being charged by the institution.

The management of the school has announced the fees increment for all categories of students at a meeting it held on Thursday with the leadership of some staff unions, including the Senior Staff Association (SSANU), Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) and the National Association of Technologists(NAAT).

The new fees regime with details is contained in a Minute of the Meeting issued and signed by Mr Akpan Obono Otu, who acted as the secretary of the meeting. The Minute is…