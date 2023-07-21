Ex-commissioner, Adekanmbi condemns APC leaders’ call for

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Ondo State and former Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Honourable Femi Adekanmbi, has chastised some leaders of the All Progressives Congress in Ondo State for their call to reposition the party structures in Ondo state.

The alleged leaders called a meeting in Abuja, ostensibly to cast aspersions on the party’s leadership in the state, with the theme of repositioning the APC in Ondo State.

Adekanmbi described such calls and meetings as provocative and a desperate move taken too far by these party leaders.

“These are leaders who worked against the party in their respective local governments.”

“It’s so sad that a…