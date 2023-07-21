FG to shut Eko Bridge for 40-day repair starting Sunday

The Federal Controller of Works, Lagos State, Mrs Olukorede Kesha, has announced another 40 days closure of the Island-bound lane of the Alaka-Costain-Iganmu section of Eko Bridge, beginning from Sunday.

Kesha, in a statement on Thursday in Lagos, said the announcement, made in collaboration with Lagos State Government, was as a result of damage noticed on some of the bridge components needing urgent rehabilitation.

“It should be noted that any further delay in the repairs and replacement of some of these bridge members could undermine the integrity and structural stability of the entire bridge and the consequence of this can be better imagined,” she said.

She recalled…