Frank Edwards awards outstanding scholars of the MTNF-MUSON music programme

Gospel artiste, Frank Edwards, gave out awards to four outstanding MTNF-MUSON School of Music graduates, during the recent graduation ceremony held on Thursday, July 6, 2023. The awards were presented to Flora Fasan, Victor Sunday, Oluwarotimi Samuel, and Moyosore Adebanjo for most versatile female singer, best contemporary piano player, best in studio technology and best string player respectively.

Following the award presentation, the artist performed his 2022 hit single, Okaka, with Flora Fasan (awardee for the most versatile female singer) and the 2023 graduating set. He also highlighted his recent collaboration with the alumni of the MUSON School of Music and pledged to…