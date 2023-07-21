Fubara seeks ties with IOCs to promote business environment

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has called for stronger economic synergy between International Oil Companies (IOCs) and the Government to promote a thriving business environment in Rivers State.

He made the call Friday in Port Harcourt while playing host to the outgoing Managing Director/Country Chair of Total Energies EP Nigeria Limited, Mike Sangster, and his team on a courtesy call.

The Governor, who assured his guests that his administration would protect economic investments in Rivers State, maintained that “governance is about making the people happy.

“So, we will give you all the necessary support and encouragement because if you don’t do your…