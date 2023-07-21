Has Tinubu forgotten North’s agriculture?

ON October 17, 2022, at the Arewa House, Bola Ahmed Tinubu presented to the North, his blueprint for the region. He said he would fight bandits and terrorists with the technology the Buhari administration began to use in 2022. Tinubu pledged to turn the North’s fertile land into grain fields- the North will become the hub of agriculture. The dairy economy and agro-allied industries would be promoted as he accelerates the Mambila Project and rejuvenates existing power stations. He vowed to exploit the gold in Zamfara, and iron ore in Kogi State. Tinubu also promised to bring back to school the millions of North’s out-of-school children through incentives. He further promised…