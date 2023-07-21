It’s been God’s grace, favour, Akeredolu celebrates 67th birthday

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has maintained that despite his health challenges, he still enjoys a special grace and favour from his creator.

Akeredolu stated this in a short message he personally posted on his Facebook page, which read: “Which of the Favour of the Lord can I deny? Chapter 67. To God be the Laud, Honour, and Glory!!!

Akeredolu is currently on medical leave in Germany since July and is expected to return to the country anytime soon, depending on the doctor’s advice.

Meanwhile, the Acting Governor, Hon Lucky Ayedatiwa, and his wife Seun have congratulated Akeredolu on his 67th birthday, describing him as an inspirational leader.

