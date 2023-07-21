Kano anti-graft commission lists Falana as lead counsel in alleged Ganduje dollar video

The Kano Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission has engaged the services of human rights lawyer, Chief Femi Falana (SAN) as its lead counsel in the alleged dollar video, involving the immediate-past Governor of the state, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

However, a reliable source hinted that Chief Falana flew into Kano on Thursday and collected a comprehensive brief on the case.

The case is ready before a Federal High Court sitting in Kano.

While disclosing this to newsmen on Friday, the Counsel to the Kano anti-graft Commission, Bar. Usman Umar Fari said that the case was adjourned by the presiding judge, Justice A.M Liman.

He said that “Mr Femi Falana SAN has been…