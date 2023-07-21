Kole Omotoso (1943-2023): A Chemistry of Fiction and Faction

Within the field of African literature, the famous figure of Professor Kole Omotoso stands out as a luminary, exemplifying extraordinary intellectual acumen, firm ethical convictions, and steadfast devotion to advancing the welfare of society. He is seen as a figure who illuminates the way for others. My deepest condolences go out to the family, friends, and colleagues of this remarkable Nigerian author and professor, whose passing at 80 has left a legacy that will be felt for a long time in the world of literature and beyond. We were separated by two houses at the campus of the Obafemi Awolowo University, and I knew his late wife and three children in the 1980s. He supported…