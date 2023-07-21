Ogazi bows to pressure, steps

The factional speaker of Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Mr Daniel Oga Ogazi, has finally stepped aside following pressure from stakeholders.

Mr Ogazi, who disclosed this at a press conference on Friday in Lafia, said his decision was in the interest of the state.

The crisis broke out on June 6, 2023, after two Speakers, Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi and Hon. Daniel Ogazi, emerged during the election of a Speaker for the 7th assembly.

Since then, members of the assembly had been divided into two different groups, with both Balarabe and Ogazi leading each of the two groups as speakers.

While Governor Abdullahi Sule and the All Progressives Congress (APC) recognized the…