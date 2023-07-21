Salary padding: Benue to drag senior civil servants to EFCC

Some Senior Civil Servants recently found in salary padding in Benue State will soon be dragged to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for further investigation and prosecution.

The State Governor, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia stated this on Friday through his media aide, Kula Tersoo when he received members of the Correspondents’ Chapel in the state, led by its Chairman, Emmanuel Antswen in his office.

It will be recalled that the state government had on Thursday disclosed that about 2,500 ghost workers were uncovered during the ongoing staff audit in the state.

Other anomalies found, according to the statement issued by Tersoo were ghost schools, double-dipping,…