The spread of diphtheria – Tribune Online

RECENTLY, Nigeria has been facing an unprecedented scourge of diphtheria, and so soon after the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been found in eight states of the country and there have been avoidable casualties. In March, Nigeria recorded a total of 102 cases. According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), there is currently an outbreak of the disease in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, following the first case and the death of a four-year-old child in June, and there have been multiple outbreaks across the country since December 2022, with 798 confirmed cases from 33 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in eight states, as well as…