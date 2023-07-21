Unknown disease claims 10 children in Kaduna

At least 10 children have been reported dead following an outbreak of an unknown disease in Kafachan, headquarters of Jama’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The children who were between the ages of three and 13 lost their lives as a result of a respiratory infection on Thursday.

Findings by the Nigerian Tribune revealed that the outbreak of the disease resurfaced in Kafachan town on Monday.

According to a resident of the town, Bulus Ishaya, “we can not really say what is the cause of the disease or what is responsible for the infection.

He added, “All we know is that we started noticing that most of the children are finding it difficult to breathe.

Chief Medical…