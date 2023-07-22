APC Chair: NWC member faults governors endorsement of Ganduje

National Vice Chairman, North West of the All Progressives Congress,Salihu Lukman has faulted the Progressive Governors Forum endorsement of former Kano state Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as replacement for axed national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

Lukman in an open letter to Imo state governor and Chairman of the PGF, Senator Hope Uzodinnma, entitled,

“APC National Chairman: PGF should serve as the Conscience of APC”, claimed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was not privy to the governors favoured candidate for the seat of national chairman of the APC.

Lukman who incidentally was former Director General of the PGF said aside being an embarrasment to President Tinubu,…