APC to Atiku: Your allegations lack substance

The ruling All Progressives Congress has dismissed the weighty allegations by the People’s Democratic Party presidential candidate in the last general elections, Atiku Abubakar, that the Bola Tinubu administration was plotting to muscle justices sitting on his petition challenging the APC victory.

Paul Ibe, Atiku’s spokesman, raised the alarm in a statement last night. He said the allegations lack substance.

Reacting to the allegation, Felix Morka, APC National Publicity Secretary, while denying the allegation, accused the PDP presidential candidate of attempting ” to float an alibi to deflect the shame of a highly probable defeat in court, having miserably failed to…