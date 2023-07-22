Digitisation of mass transit sector to provide succour — NAIRAXI CEO

The Co-founder and CEO of NAIRAXI, Nigeria’s leading tech mobility company, Kingsley Eze, has said digitization of Nigeria’s public transit system is the solution to the increasing cost of petrol.

Eze made the call on Arise News Night while speaking on fuel subsidy removal and the role of digital mobility in cushioning its effect, especially in the area of public mass transportation.

He said that apart from food, Nigerians spend most of their money on transportation to move from one place to another.

According to him, NAIRAXI “helps you to ensure that your physical asset is well utilized. We have technology-powered bus services, affordable and efficient mass transit…