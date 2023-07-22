Don’t disrespect my wife, family, Adekunle Gold reacts to Brymo’s claims

Adekunle Gold, popularly known as AG Baby, has responded to his colleague Brymo’s recent sex collaboration confession about his wife, Simi.

Adekunle Gold said, ”Do not disrespect my wife and my family. Get Help!”

He responded through his verified Twitter page on Friday, July 21, 2023.

I proposed sex for music to Simi — Brymo

Recall that Brymo revealed in an audio clip shared on his official Twitter handle that he declined to feature renowned singer Simi because she refused to sleep with him.

According to Brymo, he requested a body exchange before collaborating with Simi, Efya, and other female artists to see the results of making music with them.

