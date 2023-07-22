Driver flees as one dies in Delta auto crash

It was a gory sight to behold when the body of a yet-to-be-identified pedestrian was divided into two halves following a fatal auto crash near Federal College on Ibusa Road, Asaba, Delta on Friday.

The victim’s dismembered body showed that his chest to his head was on one side of the expressway while his waist down to his legs was on the other side after he was hit by a driver suspected to be a Yahoo boy.

Sunday Tribune gathered that a Toyota Corolla had earlier hit a pole and caught fire at the scene which attracted the attention of onlookers and that it was in the process of the victim crossing the road that the suspected Yahoo boy who however escaped rammed into…