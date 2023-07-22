Enter Chief Olufemi Aduloju, the new Agbaakin of Ibuji Kingdom

Chief Olufemi Aduloju, Senior Special Assistant to Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji of Ekiti State on Special Duties has had another feather added to his cap as he was recently installed as the Agbaakin of Ibuji Kingdom by the Onibuji of Ibuji Kingdom, Oba Folagbade Ojo.

The well-attended ceremony held at Ibuji town in Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State, saw Chief Aduloju reaffirm his dedication to serve humanity with every available opportunity he has. He noted that it was a title he would cherish, saying he saw the Agbaakin title as another avenue through which to serve humanity.

Beaming with enthusiasm and delight, Aduloju thanked the monarch and the people for…