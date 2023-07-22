Femi Adebayo releases trailer of new Netflix original epic movie, ‘JagunJagun’

Multiple-awards-winning Nollywood actor and producer, Femi Adebayo, has released the official trailer of his new Netflix original epic Yoruba Movie, JagunJagun (The Warrior).

The actor, whose 2022 epic Movie, Agensikole (King of Thieves), bagged 8 nominations at the 9th edition of the AMVCA, is back again with yet another action-packed epic Movie.

While taking to his official Twitter account to post the 2 minutes and 20 seconds long video trailer, the actor said the dream of his new project is to surpass the achievements recorded by Agensikole.

According to him, surpassing Agensikole initially seemed impossible, but with what has been put in place during the course of…