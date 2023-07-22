Nigerian skit maker, Trinity Guy, regains freedom

Nigerian skit maker, Abdullahi Maruff Adisa, popularly called Trinity Guy, has regained freedom from prison.

TRIBUNE ONLINE reports Trinity was on June 22, was summoned to appear before the Oyo State Police Command following his skit involving a female minor in a sexualised prank.

Subsequently, a Magistrate Court at Iyaganku, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, ruled that Trinity Guy be remanded in prison till August.

Alongside the entertainer, the court also remanded the parents of the minor, Isiaka Ahmed, 40, and his wife, Rofiat Ahmed, 29.

In latest development, Nigerian skit maker, Abdugalfar Abiola, better known as Cute Abiola, in a post on Friday night, announced that his…