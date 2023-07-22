Troops comb ESN enclave, capture gunmen, firearms

Troops of the Nigerian Army and Department of State Services (DSS) have destroyed an enclave of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)/Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Asaba, Delta.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement, said the raid was conducted by troops of 63 Brigade Garrison under 6 Division and operative of DSS in a clearance operation on Saturday.

Nwachukwu said the operation was part of the sustained effort to rid Nigeria of criminality.

He said the troops conducted a raid operation on the fortified enclave located in the middle of a forested high ground in the early hours of Saturday.

According to him, the gallant…