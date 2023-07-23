70 per cent of gospel musicians messing up —Evang Toun Soetan

Veteran gospel minister, Evangelist Toun Soetan, one of Nigeria’s evergreen voices of Nigeria’s gospel music, turned 70 years old recently. In this interview with MODUPE GEORGE, she speaks about her sojourn into Christianity, state of gospel music in Nigeria, among other issues.

YOU are a trained teacher-turned-gospel singer, can you share with us how you discovered your talent and how you were led into ministry?

I didn’t discover it. Though I knew I could sing, I never thought of going into it fully. I love music; in fact, I was a street dancer for so many years. However, I was called into the music ministry. I didn’t dream it; I never knew something of such would…