After God, Yahaya Bello my political godfather

The immediate past Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Rt. Honourable Prince Matthew Yomi Kolawole has described the governor of the state, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, as his political godfather after God.

He disclosed this on Sunday during a Thanksgiving event held at Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Garki, Abuja, after completing his tenure as a member of the House and also as the Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly.

Prince Kolawole, who spent six and a half years as Speaker, gave glory to God for giving him the opportunity to serve the state and represent the people of the Kabba-Bunu state Constituency.

He noted that if not for the governor, who believed so much…