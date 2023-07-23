Christiana Igbokwe bags Diana Award

It was all joy and excitement days back when music star, Christiana Igbokwe was honoured with The Diana Award as fans and friends, including her family members who witnessed the event said she has a promising future in music.

The young singer, who is the granddaughter of the music legend, the late Christy Essien Igbokwe, bagged the award which was described as the most prestigious accolade a young person can achieve for social action or humanitarian efforts.

Established in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, the award is given out by the charity of the same name and has the support of both her sons, The Prince of Wales and The Duke of Sussex.

Born in Houston Texas, the Anambra…