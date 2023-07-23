Edo: Group reacts over spate of kidnapping, banditry in Akoko-Edo LG

A socio-cultural group in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State, the Okpameri Descendants Union (ODU), has condemned in strong terms the renewed spate of kidnapping and banditry on the Igarra-Ibillo Road, especially around the Uneme-Nekhua-Ayetoro/Ogbe-Okpameri Junction axis of the road.

The group noted with concern that the suspected kidnappers and bandits terrorising the locality were usually disguised as herdsmen.

In a press statement endorsed by the spokesperson of the group on Sunday, Victor Arogunyo, ODU called on the government and security agencies to beam their searchlights on the Fulani Camp around Uneme-Ayetoro area, where it said the criminal activities take…