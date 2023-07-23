No parent will pay WAEC fee in Kogi, ADC candidate,

The Governorship Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the November 11 election in Kogi, Hon. Leke Abejide, has promised to pay WAEC fees in October for all SSS3 students across the 21 local government areas of the state.

Abejide made the promise at a reception and award-giving program organized in his honour by the South East Yagba Development Association (SEYDA) in Lokoja.

Abejide, who also serves as the Member Representing Yagba Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, said he has taken it upon himself to pay WAEC fees for all students in the three LGAs under his constituency for the past six years.

“As long as you are parents and have…