NULGE calls for suspension of 11 members arraigned over alleged forgery in Anambra

Anambra branch of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), has called on the State Local Government Service Commission, to immediately suspend the eleven members arraigned for alleged forgery and attack on its leadership in the State.

The State Chairman of NULGE, Comrade Adigwe Chikwelu, who made the call while speaking to Journalists in Awka, on Saturday, also called for their salaries to be put on hold too.

He said the suspension called is in accordance with the NULGE Guidelines for appointment, promotion and discipline that says if criminal proceedings are instituted against an officer or are about to be instituted, the Permanent Secretary may suspend him…