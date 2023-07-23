Police arrest man who stole 9-month-old baby in Imo

The Operatives of Umuaka Police Divisional Headquarters in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo state Police Commander have arrested a suspect identified as Bebiana Paulinus, for stealing a 9-month-old baby girl in Amaiyi Umuaka on Wednesday, and disappeared with the baby.

The Operatives also recovered the abducted baby, who has since reunited with her mother, Precious Duru.

The suspect, who is a teacher at St. Saviour Catholic Secondary School Umuaka, was reportedly apprehended by operatives of the local vigilante, who later handed her over to the police.

An indigene of Umuaka Community and an ex-Nigerian Soldier, Rev Vincent Durugbo told some journalists that three suspects…