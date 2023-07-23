Reduce ministers, political appointees, Ondo APC chieftain

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Olumuyiwa Adu, has advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reduce the cost of governance by trimming the number of political appointees and ministers.

Adu, who gave this advice in Akure, Ondo state capital, said the President can only make progress in turning around the nation’s economy by cutting down the cost of governance and reducing the number of ministries and government agencies.

He expressed disgust that the cost of governance in Nigeria is exceptionally high and that the benefits only go to a small number of political elites who demonstrate little concern for the welfare of the people.

According to…