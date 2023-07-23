The power of mistakes (I)

“THE godly may trip seven times, but they will get up again. But one disaster is enough to overthrow the wicked.” Proverbs 24.16

There are no guarantees in life that one will never make mistakes. Mistakes are part of the few things in life that are certain. It is commonly said “to err is human”. Mistakes are part of life.

Mistakes are actions that are wrong or misguided. Dictionary.com defines mistake as “an error in action, calculation, opinion, or judgment caused by poor reasoning, carelessness, insufficient knowledge, etc.”

When we talk of mistakes we are talking of errors, faults, inaccuracies, omissions, blunders, miscalculations, misunderstandings,…