Why APC must appoint Tanko Al-Makura as chairman – Primate Ayodele

Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has revealed that the best person to become the national chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) is the former governor of Nasarawa, Senator Tanko Al-Makura.

This comes after rumours of President Tinubu endorsing former Kano governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, stirred reactions on social media.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele advised the All Progressive Congress (APC) to choose Al-Makura as the next chairman because he is the one whose chairmanship will not plunge the party into crisis.

Primate Ayodele recalled that before the ousted chairman, Abdullahi Adami was…