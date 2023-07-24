2023 elections: INEC Chairman denies financial support from foreign agencies

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, ( INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has denied insinuation that the electoral umpire under his leadership received financial assistance from development partners for the conduct of last general elections.

Speaking on Monday at a session with Civil Society Organisations, ( CSOs) on the review of 2023 General Elections, Professor Yakubu in his clarification declared that “there was no direct funding or cash support from international development partners.”

He maintained that the development partners “support was totally indirect through civil society organisations and implementing partners working on…