Afe Babalola seeks partnership with Ekiti hospital

The founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD) Aare Afe Babalola has said there is need for a collaboration between the ABUAD Multi-system hospital and the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH) in the interest of the masses.

He revealed that the state-of-the-art equipment and other investments in the hospital were aimed at improving the quality of healthcare delivery for the people regardless of their status in society.

The elder statesman spoke when the Chairman, Board of Management EKSUTH, Dr. Adedamola Dada led other members of the Board on a visit to the founder of ABUAD, in his office.

According to a statement by the head, corporate affairs…