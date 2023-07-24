BBNaija All Stars: Biggie lists rules as show begins in style

Barely 24 hours after commencing Season 8, Big Brother has laid down the rules for the contestants of the All Stars edition of the show.

TRIBUNE ONLINE reports no fewer than 20 housemates were unveiled on Sunday, July 23. Among the housemates welcomed into the house on Sunday are Whitemoney, Mercy, Pere, Alex, Cee-C, Cross, Neo, Angel, Venita and Ike.

Amid the excitement and drinking, Biggie asked them to settle down in the lounge and reminded them of laws to abide by.

The rules of the game are as follows:

1. Only one housemate will be announced overall winner.

2. Biggie’s house, Biggie’s rules.

3. Contestants are allowed to openly discuss nominations – who they want to…