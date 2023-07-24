Biggies’ first address to housemates

As the All Stars housemates settled into the Big Brother Naija house, Biggie, the all-seeing voice, welcomed them with his iconic voice, setting the stage for yet another thrilling journey.

He reminded them that they were part of a grand “social experiment,” where their actions and interactions would be closely observed by viewers across the continent.

Intriguingly, Biggie unveiled a new twist for this season, shaking up the game and introducing an exciting change to the nomination process.

Unlike in previous seasons, the housemates now have the freedom to openly discuss nominations amongst themselves.

This unexpected twist has now added a new layer of intrigue and…