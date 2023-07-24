Equities market opens week bullish as investors earn N144.2bn

On Monday, equities trading at the Nigerian Exchange Limited was bullish to extend a positive streak as its All Share Index (ASI) advanced by 0.41 per cent to close at 65,268.28 points.

Basically, demand for Stanbic IBTC Holdings and FBN Holdings stocks reinforced the positive market as these financial stocks appreciated by 10.0 per cent and 9.8 per cent, respectively.

Accordingly, the Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date returns printed +7.1 per cent and +27.4 per cent, respectively.

Equities investors, therefore, earned N144.24 billion cumulatively as the market capitalisation settled at N35.54 trillion at the end of the day’s trading activities.

As measured by market breadth,…