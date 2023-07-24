Every child in Nigeria has right to learn — UNICEF

United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF), despite the diverse importance of education, and though primary education is officially free and compulsory, about 10.5 million of the country’s children aged 5-14 years are not in school.

UNICEF further lamented that “Only 61 percent of 6-11 year-olds regularly attend primary school and only 35.6 percent of children aged 36-59 months receive early childhood education.’

According to UNICEF, ‘In the North of the country, the picture is even bleaker, with a net attendance rate of 53 percent. Getting out-of-school children back into education poses a massive challenge.’

It then declared that every child in Nigeria has a right…