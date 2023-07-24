If Mercy wins the money,

Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper dem’ former housemate and current All-Stars show participant, Ike Onyema, has declared he would be unhappy to see his ex-girlfriend, Mercy Eke win the prize money.

He made this revelation during a conversation with Angel when trying to confirm rumours that Mercy Eke has been talking about him with other housemates.

Angel further said, she is not sure about the news but then she is happy to see her (Mercy Eke) in the house as she has a strong spirit and feels she has the tendency of winning this season.

Ike then mentioned that he would not be happy to see her (mercy eke) win the money, and he knows she has fans outside the house but he would form…