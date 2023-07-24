Insurers ramp up third-party motor insurance campaign in various languages

The insurance committee has unveiled a campaign in Igbo, pidgin, Hausa and Yoruba languages to make Nigerians understand the need to embrace the new Third Party Motor Insurance rates as well as improved insurance uptake.

Chairman of the publicity sub-committee, Akinjide Orimolade, while addressing insurance journalists recently, said the pan-Nigerian campaign, tagged, ‘Small Premium, Big Coverage,’ which would kickstart today, would last for three months.

Orimolade, who doubles as the Managing Director of Stanbic IBTC Insurance, disclosed that the campaign would make use of social media, print media, radio jingles and television commercials to pass the message to…