Isese, the Ilorin saga and Nigeria’s development future by

WHEN we say that Nigeria is a contradiction, the statement encapsulates the many manifestations of the possibilities and limitations that Nigeria embodies in its 63 years of statehood. One instance suffices. Nigeria is blessed with immense human and material resources. It is presently a youthful country in demographic terms. This means that its youth bulge presents it with a unique capacity to translate its development agenda. And yet, Nigeria has failed in almost all human capital indices, from being the worst place for a child to be born to being one of the most insecure places on the globe. Nigeria is currently the poverty capital of the world! And we see the manifestation…